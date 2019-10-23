PITTSBURGH - Police in two counties are searching for a registered sex offender.
Carroll Township Police have a warrant out for Russell Marycz, who is wanted for attempted rape of a teen.
Police said Marycz approached a 15-year-old on the street, dragged him to a local winery and told him, “If you run, I’ll hurt you.”
He could be in Washington County or Pittsburgh, according to investigators.
Police said Marycz should be considered dangerous, and he is being investigated by multiple departments.
Channel 11’s Cara Sapida is talking with the police chief about the manhunt – for 11 News at 6.
