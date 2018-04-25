  • Police: Incident ends with vehicle crashing into pole

    NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - Police said an incident that started in East Pittsburgh ended with a vehicle crashing into a pole early Wednesday morning outside a home in North Braddock.

    The vehicle suffered significant front-end damage after slamming into the pole about 12:30 a.m. on Bell Avenue. The pole was sheared and was leaning.

    Duquesne Light crews were called to make repairs to the pole.

    We’re working to learn what the incident that led up to the crash involved for Channel 11 Morning News.

     
     

