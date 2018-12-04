  • Police increasing presence in neighborhoods where residents say they need more officers

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are increasing their presence in neighborhoods where residents say they really need the officers.

    Police officers from Zone 1 on the North Side will run the new public safety center at Northview Heights.

    It won't be staffed all the time, but residents told Channel 11 it's a welcome addition.

