Police increasing presence in neighborhoods where residents say they need more officers

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are increasing their presence in neighborhoods where residents say they really need the officers.
Police officers from Zone 1 on the North Side will run the new public safety center at Northview Heights.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m., why the police chief also thinks the new center is a necessity.
It won't be staffed all the time, but residents told Channel 11 it's a welcome addition.
