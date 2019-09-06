  • Police investigate after 7-year-old allegedly made threat at Indiana Co. elementary school

    Updated:

    WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State police investigated after a student allegedly made a threat at East Pike Elementary School in Indiana County on Thursday.

    Troopers said that a 7-year-old boy made a threat near the end of the school day while in a classroom and was overheard by a classmate.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Indiana County alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The classmate went home and told their parent(s), who then notified both the Indiana Area School District and the Pennsylvania State Police.

    Troopers said they found and interviewed the student who made the threat. After further investigation and interviewing his parents, they determined the student doesn't have access to weapons.

    The Indiana County District Attorney's Office and Armstrong-Indiana Crisis also assisted with the investigation. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories