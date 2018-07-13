  • Police investigate after car crashes on South Side

    PITTSBURGH - An investigation is underway after a crash on Pittsburgh’s South Side early Friday.

    A car flipped on its side after hitting parked cars along Sarah Street just after 2 a.m.

    Channel 11 saw at least 2 cars damaged.

    There were no injuries in the crash, officials said.

    WPXI is working to find out if any charges will be filed against the driver.  Refresh WPXI.com for updates.

