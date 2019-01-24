Police investigate after train hits pickup truck

PITTSBURGH - A passing train clipped a truck Thursday morning in the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar section of Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh police said it happened in front of the Pittsburgh water treatment plant on Freeport Road around 8:40 a.m.
Police said the driver of a pickup truck was driving across the tracks when it was struck by an oncoming Norfolk Southern freight train.
There was no significant damage to the truck and no one was injured, police said.
Police said the driver stopped while local police and Norfolk Southern officials investigated the accident.
The National Transportation Safety Board only gets involved if it's a major accident.
