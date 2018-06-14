  • Police investigate apparent shooting on Saw Mill Run Blvd.

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 is working to get more details about a shooting in Carrick, the second on Wednesday.

    Our crew spotted investigators searching for clues on Saw Mill Run Boulevard.

    Channel 11 is talking to police to find out of it it's connected to the shooting in Carrick Wednesday afternoon.

