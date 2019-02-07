Police investigate burglary at Fayette County bar

GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State police are searching for a person captured on surveillance video during a burglary at a Fayette County bar.
It happened at Double T’s Bar along Route 21 in German Township on Jan. 27, Fayette County Crimestoppers said in a Facebook post.
State police haven’t released what was taken.
Anyone with information about the identity of the person in the surveillance photos is asked to contact Fayette County Crimestoppers at 724-320-2042.
