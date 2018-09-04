  • Police investigate deadly crash on Mt. Washington

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police detectives are investigating a deadly crash in the Mt. Washington section of Pittsburgh.

    Investigators tell Channel 11 the accident happened on Grandview Avenue and Merrimac Streets just after 5:30 a.m.  

    Police arrived at the scene and discovered a man deceased in the front seat, police said. 

    Investigators believe the driver lost control of the vehicle while driving up McArdle Roadway onto Grandview Avenue and hit a tree, police said.

    WPXI news reporter Mike Holden is working to find out more about the victim. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.COM for updates.

