0 Police investigate smash-and-grab car break-ins in Oakland, Shadyside

PITTSBURGH - During a busy time of the day last week in Oakland, police said someone smashed the windows in two cars and it is getting neighbors’ attention.

University of Pittsburgh student Colin Delduke pointed out his was one of the cars broken into.

A Pittsburgh police report shows the passenger windows were smashed between 8 and 10 a.m. last Friday on Bigelow Boulevard in Oakland. The thieves got away with a watch and money.

“Living here the past two years, I walk up and down the streets and see broken glass all the time. Two of my friends had their windows smashed,” student Colin Delduke said.

It happened to Delduke last year, and he hung onto the rock to prove it.

“So he smashed my friends car right here and then threw it right through my window and it ruined my whole interior too,” Delduke said.

He is also planning to put up cameras.

The police report we looked at caught our attention, because in nearby Shadyside, three more smash- and-grabs were listed last week. Gift cards, sunglasses and a vacuum cleaner were taken.

