0 Police investigating 2 shootings in 2 Pittsburgh neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating two shootings that happened in two neighborhoods Sunday evening.

Police activity along Briggs Road in Overbrook. Working to get details. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/5Syegy9buU — Shelley Bortz WPXI (@WPXIShelley) June 23, 2019

Police said they were called to Briggs Street in Overbrook around 6:20 p.m.

Channel 11's Shelley Bortz is working to find out more, for 11 at 11.

When they arrived, they found a male who was shot in the knee. A witness told police he was shot by someone who drove by in a black Acura.

That victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

Around 6:43 p.m., police received a call that a second male was shot in the calf on East Woodford Avenue and Hazeldell Street in Carrick.

Police activity along E Woodford Ave. The street is currently blocked off at the intersection of Hazeldell St and Brownsville Rd. Stay with @WPXI as we try to find out more information. pic.twitter.com/XLMXhZwqEt — Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) June 23, 2019

That victim was transported to another hospital in stable condition.

Police said the black Acura that a witnessed described at the first shooting was recovered, but was unoccupied.

Police are investigating the shootings as related incidents.

Police initially told Channel 11 two people were shot in Overbrook. After receiving a new report from police, the story has since been updated.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.