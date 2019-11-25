  • Police investigating after 2 bodies found in Wilkinsburg

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Police are investigating after two bodies were found in a Wilkinsburg neighborhood. 

    Wilkinsburg police said the bodies were located around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Midland Street, which is just off Route 8 and between Penn Avenue and I-376.

    Allegheny County Homicide and crime units were called to the scene to investigate.

    The victims have not yet been identified, and their cause of death is still under investigation.

