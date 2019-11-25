WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Police are investigating after two bodies were found in a Wilkinsburg neighborhood.
Wilkinsburg police said the bodies were located around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Midland Street, which is just off Route 8 and between Penn Avenue and I-376.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Allegheny County Homicide and crime units were called to the scene to investigate.
The victims have not yet been identified, and their cause of death is still under investigation.
We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information. We'll have a LIVE report with the latest details, on 11 News after Sunday Night Football.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teen collapsed and died after inhaling nitrous oxide at house near Penn State campus, coroner says
- 'SNL': Woody Harrelson, Larry David, Maya Rudolph join host Will Ferrell in Democratic debate parody
- Browns DT Richardson ‘hopes' Mason Rudolph starts in Week 13
- VIDEO: Local Jeopardy! champion joining others for cancer research fundraising
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}