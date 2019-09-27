  • Police investigating after 9-year-old boy approached, offered ride by man in Mt. Lebanon

    MT. LEBANON, Pa. - Police are investigating after a 9-year-old boy was approached by a man in Mt. Lebanon.

    According to police, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on Sandrae Drive. 

    Police said the boy was walking down the street when he was approached by a silver sedan with rust on the passenger side rear fender. 

    The driver, who was described as a man with eczema on his face, asked the boy if he wanted a ride. When the boy said no, the man quickly drove off.

    Investigators said no similar incidents have been reported, but anyone with information is asked to call 911.

    The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

     

