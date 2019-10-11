0 Police investigating after Allegheny County neighborhood riddled with gunfire

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - An Allegheny County neighborhood was shaken Thursday by a string of gunfire that ended in a car crash.

Police said the crime scene spread from Stewart Street to Larimer Avenue in Turtle Creek. It started when four men were seen talking in the area – two on foot and two in a white vehicle.

According to investigators, one of the men on foot then took out a gun and began firing. The car sped away down Stewart Street onto Larimer Avenue. The shooter continued to chase the car on foot and kept firing.

There are two scenes in Turtle Creek. One on Larimer Avenue, the other on Stewart Street. Neighbors say they heard at least 8-10 shots. A live report at 5 on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/TaATLoZVFp — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) October 10, 2019

Police said the car involved then crashed near the intersection of Braddock Avenue and Electric Avenue. The two men in that car ran into the nearby RIDC building for cover.

No one was struck by the gunfire, but one of the men in the vehicle was hurt in the crash. He was taken to the hospital and was listed in good condition.

On Stewart Street, at least 10 evidence markers are visible and neighbors told Channel 11 they heard between 10 and 20 gunshots.

Police have not yet identified a suspect, and the motive for the shooting is still unclear.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 1-833-255-8477.

