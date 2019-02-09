  • Police investigating after home shot at with AK-47

    CLAIRTON, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened behind a church in Clairton.

    Police say someone shot the side of someone’s home up with an AK-47.

    Despite the shooting, police and the Clairton deputy mayor say violence has decreased drastically in the neighborhood over the past year.

