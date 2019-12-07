TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Turtle Creek.
The man's body was found around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Wilbur Avenue and Seneca Street.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Witnesses at the scene told Channel 11 the victim – who has not been identified – was found slumped over inside a vehicle.
Police closed the alleyway behind several of the nearby homes. Officers are still investigating.
It's unclear if they are searching for any suspects.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man's plan to meet 14-year-old boy for sex ends in shots fired, police chase through Robinson
- Former police chief back in jail on suspected probation violation
- Antonio Brown issues long apology to former NFL teams
- VIDEO: 8-month-old dog abandoned near Wilkinsburg elementary school with severe infections
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}