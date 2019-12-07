  • Police investigating after man found dead in Allegheny County

    TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Turtle Creek. 

    The man's body was found around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Wilbur Avenue and Seneca Street.

    Witnesses at the scene told Channel 11 the victim – who has not been identified – was found slumped over inside a vehicle.

    Police closed the alleyway behind several of the nearby homes. Officers are still investigating.

    It's unclear if they are searching for any suspects.

