  • Police investigating after person hit by car near construction zone on major roadway

    SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Emergency responders said they were checking the availability of a medical helicopter after a person was hit by a car near I-70.

    Officials with Westmoreland County 911 said the person was hit on Route 31 just before 8:30 Saturday morning.

    The victim was injured, but it's not clear to what extent at this point.

    State Police are still investigating and the crash scene appeared to be near a construction zone.

