PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating after several cars were vandalized this weekend during the Pittsburgh Auto Show at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
Officers found at least nine cars with slashed tires and car seats, as well as dents and scratches.
The damage was reported Sunday morning, but show organizers told police they first noticed the damage on Saturday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Zone 2 detectives at 412-255-2827.
