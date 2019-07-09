HERSHEY, Pa. - Police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video from the water park section of Hersheypark after an allegation of a child luring, according to our NBC affiliate WGAL.
Anywhere from 30,000 to 35,000 people visited the park over the Fourth of July holiday week and police in Daupin County said they got a report Wednesday about a possible attempted abduction.
WGAL reports a woman who was supervising a group of children reported that a young woman talked to an elementary school aged child at the top of one of the water slides. Police said the woman also approached the boy at the bottom of the slide.
Investigators are looking into the case but say they don't yet know if it rises to the level of a crime.
"Abduction is a very strong and glamorous word. There could be some appropriate contacts or comments with the child. As far as any attempt to take a child and move them to another location, I don’t know that we are seeing that with the initial investigation. We are not producing any evidence to suggest that would be the case," said Lt. Tim Roche, of the Derry Township Police Department.
It took Hersheypark workers 34 minutes to report the incident to police, according to WGAL.
In a statement, the park said that, in response to the incident, it is reviewing employees' safety training.
