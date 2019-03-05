  • Police investigating bank robbery in McCandless

    McCANDLESS, Pa. - Police are investigating a robbery at a bank in McCandless, officials said.

    The robbery was reported about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Key Bank on Harmony Drive.

    Sources told Channel 11 News the suspect was arrested after he took off in a vehicle on Interstate 79.

    After the robbery, a sign on the door said the bank is temporarily closed.

    Further information was not immediately available.

