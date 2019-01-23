Police investigating burglary in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating a burglary that was reported early Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.
Authorities were alerted to the burglary on Forbes Avenue shortly before 3 a.m.
Several police cars were parked along the street as officers were seen inside at least two businesses.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is following the investigation for Channel 11 Morning News.
BREAKING: lots of cops on Squirrel Hill business strip, called for a burglary. We are working to learn more @WPXI pic.twitter.com/8mTKYOgc6x— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) January 23, 2019
