Police investigating burglary in Squirrel Hill

    PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating a burglary that was reported early Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

    Authorities were alerted to the burglary on Forbes Avenue shortly before 3 a.m.

    Several police cars were parked along the street as officers were seen inside at least two businesses.

