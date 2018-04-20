  • Police investigating deadly accident in Westmoreland County

    Updated:

    NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly accident on Route 993 in North Huntingdon. 

    Investigators said the crash happened after 7:30 a.m. Friday. 

    Related Headlines

    Police said to avoid Route 993 and Haywood Road for the next few hours while officers investigate the crash. 

    Investigators have not released the name of the victim or details on how the crash happened. 

    WPXI has a crew on the way to the scene.  Refresh WPXI.com for updates. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police investigating deadly accident in Westmoreland County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls in custody

  • Headline Goes Here

    Retired Greensburg fire chief dies at 96 after nearly 8 decades of service

  • Headline Goes Here

    Vehicle with child inside crashes after police chase in Rostraver

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parkway North inbound fully reopens after deadly chain-reaction crash