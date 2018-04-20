NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly accident on Route 993 in North Huntingdon.
Investigators said the crash happened after 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Police said to avoid Route 993 and Haywood Road for the next few hours while officers investigate the crash.
Investigators have not released the name of the victim or details on how the crash happened.
WPXI has a crew on the way to the scene. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
