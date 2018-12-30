  • Police investigating deadly crash in Fayette Co.

    CHALK HILL, Pa. - One person died in a crash in Fayette County on Sunday afternoon. 

    Police are piecing together the moments leading up to the crash on Route 40 near the Lodge at Chalk Hill.

    It happened around 12:15 p.m.

    Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown are investigating.

