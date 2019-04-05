ARNOLD, Pa. - Police are investigating an early morning deadly shooting in Westmoreland County.
Investigators told Channel 11 a man was found shot several times around 4 a.m. on Fifth Avenue in Arnold.
The victim's name hasn't been released.
WPXI’s Damany Lewis is working to get new information from investigators for Channel 11 News at Noon.
