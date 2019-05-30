Police are investigating a double shooting in Beaver County.
Investigators said it happened at the corner of 3rd and 16th streets just after 11 p.m.
Police had the street blocked off while they gathered evidence.
Two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions haven't been released.
Channel 11 is working to find out more about what led up to the shooting for Channel 11 Morning News.
