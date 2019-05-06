  • Police investigating double shooting in Carrick

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Two men are recovering in the hospital after a double shooting early Monday morning in Carrick.

    Investigators said officers responded to Brownsville Road around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.

    CLICK HERE to find out how.

    When officers got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the sidewalk.  They found a second victim on Merritt Avenue, police said. Officers also found several shell casings at the scene. 

    Both men are in stable condition, police said. 

    Pittsburgh police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to give them a call.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories