    APOLLO, Pa. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Armstrong County.

    State police confirm that a man inside a home in Apollo was shot and killed overnight. 

    They tell Channel 11 it was his wife who called 911 and reported the shooting.

    Channel 11's Lori Houy saw state troopers escorting a child out of the house, and placing him into a police car. About a minute later, the mother walked out and got into the same cruiser.

    Police are not releasing any other details right now.

