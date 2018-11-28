  • Police investigating former borough secretary again

    SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. - South Greensburg’s former secretary is being investigated by Westmoreland County detectives more than a month after he pleaded guilty to stealing money from the borough.

    Detectives filed search warrants on bank records to determine if Lee Kunkle stole money to pay back the money he took. 

    Melanie Marsalko is digging into the paperwork and finding out where the investigation stands, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

