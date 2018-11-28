Police investigating former borough secretary again

SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. - South Greensburg’s former secretary is being investigated by Westmoreland County detectives more than a month after he pleaded guilty to stealing money from the borough.
Detectives filed search warrants on bank records to determine if Lee Kunkle stole money to pay back the money he took.
Melanie Marsalko is digging into the paperwork and finding out where the investigation stands, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mother charged with assaulting infant until baby was unresponsive
- Man shot 15 years ago in downtown Pittsburgh parking garage dies in hospital
- EMS rescues 3 women from ACCESS van hanging over ledge
- VIDEO: Trump threatens GM over plant closures
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}