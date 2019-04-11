Police investigating pair of suspicious incidents in Oakland

PITTSBURGH - University of Pittsburgh police are warning students about two suspicious incidents near campus.
The first incident happened at 2:30 a.m. on April 9, when two men got out of a Honda sedan and ran after a female student on Fifth and Ruskin avenues. The student was not hurt.
Police are searching for a dark, silver sedan with an Illinois registration of H333063.
The second incident happened April 10, when a woman called police after she heard a plea for help on York Way. The caller then saw a small SUV drive away.
Police are investigating both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-624-2121.
