MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ - Police are trying to determine if a man arrested in the random shooting death of a woman on a New Jersey highway is connected to two other random shootings in the last few weeks, News 4 is reporting.
A prosecutor spokesperson told News 4 station the suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, is being considered a “serial” random shooter.
There were two other shootings in Monmouth County in the last few weeks.
A woman was driving onto Halls Mills Road Thursday night when she was shot and killed.
A one-year-old child and the woman’s boyfriend were also in the vehicle, but they were unharmed.
No one else was hit in the other two shootings, officials said.
