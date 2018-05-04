  • Police investigating possible connection to random shootings, possible 'serial' shooter

    MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ - Police are trying to determine if a man arrested in the random shooting death of a woman on a New Jersey highway is connected to two other random shootings in the last few weeks, News 4 is reporting.

    A prosecutor spokesperson told News 4 station the suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, is being considered a “serial” random shooter.

    There were two other shootings in Monmouth County in the last few weeks. 

    A woman was driving onto Halls Mills Road Thursday night when she was shot and killed.

    A one-year-old child and the woman’s boyfriend were also in the vehicle, but they were unharmed.  
    No one else was hit in the other two shootings, officials said. 
     

     

