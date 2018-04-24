  • Police investigating possible shooting in Homestead

    Updated:

    Police are investigating a possible shooting in Homestead.

    Investigators confirm emergency crews were called to the 200 block of East 16th Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday.

    Channel 11 saw around 10 evidence markers in the street.

    We're working to find out of anyone was hurt, for Channel 11 Morning News at 4:30 a.m.

