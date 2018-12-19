  • Police investigating possible shooting incident in McKeesport

    McKEESPORT, Pa. - Police in McKeesport have been called to the scene of an unspecified investigation on 25th Street.

    Details are unclear at this time, but a Channel 11 crew at the scene saw shell cases in an area marked off with crime scene tape.

