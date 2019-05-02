ARNOLD, Pa. - A reported attempted child-luring in Arnold has prompted an investigation.
Police said an older man driving a tan car reportedly tried to lure children into his vehicle Wednesday, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported. He’s described as white with a gray beard.
According to TribLIVE, the New Kensington-Arnold School District alerted parents about the incident, which Superintendent John Pallone said did not take place on district property.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is working to find out where exactly the attempted luring happened -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
