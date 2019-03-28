  • Police investigating road rage incident along Route 28

    PITTSBURGH - Police are looking for a driver who they say fired three shots at another car in a road rage incident on Route 28.

    It happened near the East Ohio Street Exit on Saturday just after 6 p.m.

    The car believed to be involved in a navy blue Volkswagen Passat, model year 2011-2014.

    The victim was shaken up, but not physically not hurt.

