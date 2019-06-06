  • Police investigating robbery at hotel in Ross Township

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating a robbery early Thursday morning at a hotel in Ross Township.

    The robbery happened at the Comfort Inn on McKnight Road, where police were called shortly after 3:30 a.m.

    Details of the robbery and whether police made any arrests were not immediately available.

