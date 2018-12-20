Police investigating series of robberies at Plum businesses

PLUM, Pa. - Business owners in Plum are on edge after several robberies over the last month.
According to police, there was a similar description of the suspect in all three robberies.
Subway, Joann's Hallmark and S & T Bank in Presque Isle Plaza were targeted.
WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:
TRENDING NOW:
- Deputy kills 3 family members, confesses on police radio before killing self
- Rocket launcher turned in at city gun buyback program
- Gov. Wolf: Time to take a serious look at recreational marijuana
- RAW VIDEO: Ford builds high-tech dog house
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}