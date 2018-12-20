  • Police investigating series of robberies at Plum businesses

    Updated:

    PLUM, Pa. - Business owners in Plum are on edge after several robberies over the last month.

    According to police, there was a similar description of the suspect in all three robberies.

    Subway, Joann's Hallmark and S & T Bank in Presque Isle Plaza were targeted.

