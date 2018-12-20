Police investigating series of robberies in Plum

PLUM, Pa. - Plum Borough police are investigating several robberies that occurred in the same vicinity over the last month.
One of the robberies happened at the Subway located in the Presque Isle Plaza.
Michele Newell spoke to one of the victims for 11 at 11.
