  • Police investigating shooting in Arnold

    Updated:

    Story Highlights

    We have a crew headed to the scene.  Watch for LIVE updates as the investigation unfolds on Channel 11 Morning News.

    ARNOLD, Pa. - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Westmoreland County.

    Investigators told Channel 11 a man was found shot several times around 4 a.m. on Fifth Avenue in Arnold.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how. 

    Police have not released the condition of the victim.

    WPXI’s Damany Lewis is headed to the scene. Watch for LIVE updates as the investigation unfolds on Channel 11 Morning News.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories