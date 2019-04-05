ARNOLD, Pa. - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Westmoreland County.
Investigators told Channel 11 a man was found shot several times around 4 a.m. on Fifth Avenue in Arnold.
Police have not released the condition of the victim.
Police have not released the condition of the victim.
