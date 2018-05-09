CLAIRTON, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting in Clairton Tuesday night.
Investigators said a man was shot on Marion Circle before 9 p.m.
Channel 11 found crime tape blocking off the street and investigators taking photos of a crime scene.
Investigators said a man showed up at the hospital. The victim's condition hasn't been released.
Channel 11 is working to find out more about the shooting. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
