    CLAIRTON, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting in Clairton Tuesday night. 

    Investigators said a man was shot on Marion Circle before 9 p.m. 

    Channel 11 found crime tape blocking off the street and investigators taking photos of a crime scene. 

    Investigators said a man showed up at the hospital. The victim's condition hasn't been released.  

    Channel 11 is working to find out more about the shooting. Refresh WPXI.com for updates. 

