  • Police investigating shooting in Homewood

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for clues after a shooting in Homewood early Sunday. 

    Investigators said they responded to the intersection of Brushton Avenue and Frankstown Avenue around 2:10 a.m. after a Shot Spotter notification.  

    Investigators believe the victim was shot in the 7700  block of Frankstown Avenue then ran to Brushton Avenue where he collapsed. 

    FOR BREAKING NEWS AND ALERTS DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    Channel 11 has learned the victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. 

    No one has been arrested. 

    WPXI is reaching out to Pittsburgh police for an update and to see if they have a description of a suspect. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates on this developing story. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories