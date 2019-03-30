  • Police investigating shooting in Homewood

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Homewood.

    Investigators said a man was shot in one of his legs around 1:30 a.m. on Murtland Avenue.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    The man was rushed to a hospital where he is now in critical condition.

    Pittsburgh police are investigating.

    WPXI's Lori Houy is working to get an update on the investigation and the search for the shooter for Channel 11 Morning News. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories