PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood.
Police and paramedics were called to Rhine Street just before 10:30 a.m.
Evidence markers can be seen in the area while authorities process the scene.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with WPXI.com and watch Channel 11 News at Noon for the latest developments.
Police confirm this is a shooting investigation. I'm working to find out if anyone was hurt/ If there is a suspect @WPXI pic.twitter.com/SsZ09E03fx— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) August 21, 2019
