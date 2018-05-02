DUQUESNE, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning outside a convenience store in Duquesne, officials said.
The shooting was reported about 2 a.m. at Grant Avenue and South Seventh Street. Crime scene tape and evidence markers were seen outside the Food Mart.
Police said one person was shot.
Allegheny County homicide detectives were called to the scene.
We’re working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting for Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- Off-duty officer attacked in road rage incident
- Parents, doctor say girl allergic to water
- Idaho woman who beat kids for eating ice cream gets 90 days in jail
- VIDEO: Umpire talks about the moment tree began to fall into softball game
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}