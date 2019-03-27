Police investigating shooting that hurt woman

SWISSVALE, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a woman being rushed to the hospital.
According to Allegheny County Police, it happened around 9 p.m. on Burton Street in Swissvale.
The woman's condition is unknown.
