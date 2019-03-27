  • Police investigating shooting that hurt woman

    Updated:

    SWISSVALE, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a woman being rushed to the hospital.

    According to Allegheny County Police, it happened around 9 p.m. on Burton Street in Swissvale.

    The woman's condition is unknown.

    We're going to work to learn more, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories