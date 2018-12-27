Police investigating shots fired in hotel parking lot

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating after shots were fired early Thursday morning in the parking lot of a Comfort Inn in Wilkins Township.
Shots were reported just before 4:30 a.m. outside the hotel on Rodi Road, police said. People who called 911 reported two cars, one white and one red, were possibly involved.
When officers arrived, they encountered a white car that had bullet damage and four people inside, authorities said.
Police detained the four people who were in the car. None of them were injured, police said.
Investigators recovered ballistic evidence in the hotel’s parking lot.
No red car was found, police said.
A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.
