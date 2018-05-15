  • Police investigating suspected drug operation at Super 8 motel

    Updated:

    MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating a suspected drug operation inside a room at a Super 8 Motel in Moon Township. 

    Authorities were called after the owner discovered smoke and a noxious smell in one of the hallways in the motel along University Boulevard. 

    Related Headlines

    We're working to learn more information, for Channel 11 News at noon. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police investigating suspected drug operation at Super 8 motel

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parkway West construction continues heading into summer travel season

  • Headline Goes Here

    Burglar alarm inadvertently leads authorities to drug bust

  • Headline Goes Here

    Landslides lead to road closures across area