MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating a suspected meth lab inside a room at a Super 8 Motel in Moon Township.
Evidence of the potentially dangerous lab was discovered when a fire alarm was triggered inside the motel.
Related Headlines
Channel 11's Renee Wallace is working to speak with the motel manager, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Police described a strong and gaseous odor on the premises.
Happening NOW! Fire alarm leads police to suspicious drug activity —#wpxi pic.twitter.com/rPPw3oMsES— renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) May 15, 2018
This is the second suspected meth lab discovered in an area motel. Last Friday, hazmat and Allegheny County police were called to a Kennedy Township motel.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman who was shot, killed in mother's driveway identified
- Huge cookout held at Oakland park where cops called on black family's barbecue
- Son of officer killed in the line of duty gets full police escort to school
- VIDEO: Man Issues Warning For Cars About Nutty Squirrels
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}