  • Police investigating suspected meth lab at Super 8 motel

    MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating a suspected meth lab inside a room at a Super 8 Motel in Moon Township. 

    Evidence of the potentially dangerous lab was discovered when a fire alarm was triggered inside the motel.

    Police described a strong and gaseous odor on the premises. 

     This is the second suspected meth lab discovered in an area motel. Last Friday, hazmat and Allegheny County police were called to a Kennedy Township motel

