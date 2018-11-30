  • Police investigating threatening comments allegedly made by local student

    Updated:

    MCCANDLESS, Pa. - The McCandless police are investigating "escalating and concerning" threatening comments allegedly made by a North Allegheny High School student, according to the district's website.

    The district said the comments were made over the course of several weeks but has only recently been brought to the attention of the administration.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    Police have confirmed there is no imminent threat to students, staff or faculty.

    McCandless police are still investigating and monitoring the situation.

    Details on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories