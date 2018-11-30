MCCANDLESS, Pa. - The McCandless police are investigating "escalating and concerning" threatening comments allegedly made by a North Allegheny High School student, according to the district's website.
The district said the comments were made over the course of several weeks but has only recently been brought to the attention of the administration.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Police have confirmed there is no imminent threat to students, staff or faculty.
McCandless police are still investigating and monitoring the situation.
Details on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Two more blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
- Boy, 6, hospitalized after being hit by school bus in Lawrenceville
- Teen charged in a series of pizza delivery driver robberies
- VIDEO: Payless Shoes opens fake upscale store
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}