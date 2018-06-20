  • Police-involved shooting in East Pittsburgh followed shooting in North Braddock

    Updated:

    EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Several police agencies are investigating after a police-involved shooting in East Pittsburgh. 

    Allegheny County 911 said they received multiple calls around 8:20 p.m. for reports that a man had been shot in the 800 block of Kirkpatrick Avenue in North Braddock. 

    Callers told dispatchers they saw a vehicle fleeing the scene, according to officials.

    Officials said when emergency responders arrived, they found a man shot. He was transported to a hospital, but there is no word on his condition. 

    A short time later, officials said there was a felony traffic stop on a possible suspect vehicle on Grandview Avenue and Howard Street in East Pittsburgh. There were three occupants in the vehicle.

    Officials said gunfire then broke out during the traffic stop, injuring one of the suspects. They were transported to a local hospital, but there is no word on his condition.

    TRENDING NOW:

    It's unclear who fired the shots but witnesses told Channel 11 police fired shots at the people who ran.

    The other two people in the vehicle fled the scene, officials said. One is currently in custody and police are actively searching for the other person.

    DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    State police have provided a helicopter to assist in the search.

    The Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit is investigating both incidents. 

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police-involved shooting in East Pittsburgh followed shooting in North Braddock

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man found shot along street

  • Headline Goes Here

    Attorney faults parole process for MOVE members still jailed

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo dies after double shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police identify gunman killed by bystander in Walmart lot