EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Several police agencies are investigating after a police-involved shooting in East Pittsburgh.
Allegheny County 911 said they received multiple calls around 8:20 p.m. for reports that a man had been shot in the 800 block of Kirkpatrick Avenue in North Braddock.
Callers told dispatchers they saw a vehicle fleeing the scene, according to officials.
Officials said when emergency responders arrived, they found a man shot. He was transported to a hospital, but there is no word on his condition.
Police processing suspects gray car along Grandview Ave in East Pittsburgh. County investigators believe this car was involved in a separate shooting in N Braddock where man was wounded. Suspects fled. 1 suspect shot, another in custody and police still searching for the third. pic.twitter.com/xz1AuURF78— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 20, 2018
A short time later, officials said there was a felony traffic stop on a possible suspect vehicle on Grandview Avenue and Howard Street in East Pittsburgh. There were three occupants in the vehicle.
Officials said gunfire then broke out during the traffic stop, injuring one of the suspects. They were transported to a local hospital, but there is no word on his condition.
It's unclear who fired the shots but witnesses told Channel 11 police fired shots at the people who ran.
The other two people in the vehicle fled the scene, officials said. One is currently in custody and police are actively searching for the other person.
State police have provided a helicopter to assist in the search.
The Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit is investigating both incidents.
