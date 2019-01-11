WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Monroeville man accused of stealing a vehicle from an Eat ‘n Park employee in Indiana County.
State Police said Dakar Allen Jones was riding a mountain bike when he approached the woman at the end of her shift at the restaurant in White Township around 5 a.m. on June 3.
Investigators said Jones was captured on surveillance video ordering the woman out of her car, then put his bike in the trunk and drove off.
Jones was seen purchasing items at a nearby gas station in Saltsburg Borough in a short time later, police said.
The victim’s car was located two days later in Rankin, Allegheny County.
Jones is facing several charges including a robbery of motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.
Anyone with information on where Jones can be located is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police.
